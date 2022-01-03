Abiola’s rival in 1993 election, Tofa, a true nationalist – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday described the presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Bashir Othman Tofa, as a true nationalist.

Tofa, who was the opponent of the late Moshood Abiola of the then Social Democratic Party (SDP) in that historic election, died on Monday after a protracted illness.

He was 93.

READ ALSO: Abiola’s opponent in 1993 presidential race, Bashir Tofa, is dead

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said Tofa was noted for his untiring commitment to public enlightenment and unafraid to speak the truth all time.

He added that the Kano-born businessman would be difficult to replace.

Buhari said: “He set up the Bureau for Islamic Propagation (BIP) in the mid-80s that helped to unite Muslim Scholars in the Northern States, narrowing the differences that characterized their relationships. The BIP also published books and newspapers.

“He was, till the end, a patriot to the core. He envisaged a better Nigeria for all. We pray that this dream and collective aspiration and necessary commitment will not go with him. We owe it to his memory and to the nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now