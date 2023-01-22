Abiola’s wife sues IGP for alleged defamation, demands N100bn in damages

Prof. Zainab Abiola, wife of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, has sued the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Babba, for alleged defamation.

Abiola had in the suit with number FHA/ABJ/CS/2370/202 and filed by her lawyer, Tawo Tawo (SAN), accused the police of violating her rights to life and the dignity of the human person.

The plaintiff claimed in her statement on Sunday that she had been falsely accused of inflicting harm on her former orderly, Inspector Moses, on September 20, 2022, by the IGP’s adopted son, Ibrahim Alkali.

This, according to her, had severely harmed her reputation.

Therefore, the plaintiff urged the court to order the defendants to pay her N100 billion as compensation for the defamation, shame, ridicule, harassment, anguish, humiliation, and public embarrassment that she suffered at the hands of the police.

She also prayed the court to order the defendants to tender an unreserved public apology in all print and electronic media in the country.

The IGP’s son, and Teju Moses, a former police orderly, were also listed as respondents in the suit.

The hearing in the suit has been fixed for February 28.

