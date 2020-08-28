Abiru emerges APC consensus candidate for Lagos senatorial bye-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State said on Friday the state’s former Commissioner for Finance, Tokunbo Abiru, had been picked as the party’s consensus candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election slated for October 31.

The party’s Assistant Publicity Secretary in the state, Abiodun Salami, who confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos, said the choice of Abiru, who recently stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank, had been endorsed by party elders, including its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Salami said Abiru had been successfully screened at the party secretariat, adding that other aspirants had stepped down for him in agreement with the party.

He said: “Mr. Abiru is the consensus candidate of the party; it is confirmed.

“The elders, under the platform of Governor’s Advisory Council, met and consulted widely and they agreed on the choice of Abiru as the consensus candidate.

“The choice has been endorsed by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. All the other aspirants have stepped down in agreement, it was a unanimous decision.”

The Lagos East Senatorial District became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo on June 15.

