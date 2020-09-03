Abiru, Saheed secure APC tickets for Lagos bye-elections

The duo of Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed on Thursday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the October 31 bye-elections in Lagos-East Senatorial District and Kosofe ll State Constituency.

Abiru and Saheed’s candidatures were affirmed during the primary election held in Lagos.

The APC had earlier nominated the two candidates for the bye-election in the two areas.

The Chief Returning Officer, Ibrahim Masari, who announced the results of the exercise, said Abiru recorded 111,551 votes from the five local government areas in the district.

The five LGAs are – Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu, Kosofe and Somolu.

Saheed garnered 34,012 votes from the six wards in Kosofe Constituency II.

The two seats became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo and Tunde Braimoh on June 15 and July 10 respectively.

