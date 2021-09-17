Business
AbokiFX does not influence our forex rate – BDC operators
Bureau De Change operators on Friday distanced themselves from abokiFX, saying the foreign exchange rate aggregator does not influence the black market price.
A market survey by Ripples Nigeria revealed that the exchange rates for dollar, Pound Sterling, and Euro on abokiFX are different from the BDC operators’ asking price.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is currently investigating abokiFX and its founder, Oniwinde Adedotun, for forex rate manipulation.
Findings by Ripples Nigeria also showed that AbokiFX had contravened the National Intelligence Committee Act of 2004 by reporting a different forex rate from that of the CBN.
While the apex bank has declared Adedotun wanted for forex rate manipulation, about six BDC operators claimed they have never heard of AbokiFX until their chat with Ripples Nigeria.
They insisted has no influence on the black market price.
One of the BDC operators said they sold Pound Sterling for N750/Naira, dollar N560/Naira and Euro N640/Naira.
“We bought dollar for N570/Naira, Pound N770/Naira, and Euro N655/Naira,” he added.
A check on AbokiFX revealed a slight difference in the exchange rates.
AbokiFX reported on its platform showed the following: for dollar – N560 (Buy)/N570 (Sell), pound – N763 (Buy)/N770 (Sell), and Euro – N647 (Buy)/N655 (Sell).
