About 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine – NATO official

A senior military official with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) claimed on Wednesday between 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The told journalists on Wednesday the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities and what Russia had released and intelligence gathered from open sources.

“Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate, but President Volodymr Zelenskyy said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed.

“When Russia unleashed its invasion February 24, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s government seemed likely. But as at Wednesday, marking four full weeks of fighting, Moscow is bogged down in a grinding military campaign,” the official said.

