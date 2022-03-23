International
About 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine – NATO official
A senior military official with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) claimed on Wednesday between 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The told journalists on Wednesday the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities and what Russia had released and intelligence gathered from open sources.
READ ALSO: Russian rocket kills Ukraine’s actress in apartment
“Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate, but President Volodymr Zelenskyy said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed.
“When Russia unleashed its invasion February 24, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s government seemed likely. But as at Wednesday, marking four full weeks of fighting, Moscow is bogged down in a grinding military campaign,” the official said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...