About 300 inmates of Oyo correctional centre on the run – Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Sunday about 300 inmates who escaped from Abolongo Correctional Centre in the state are yet to return to the facility.

Gunmen had on Friday night attacked the facility and freed 837 inmates.

They also killed two security personnel attached to the correctional centre.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, stated this when he visited the facility on Sunday.

He also ordered an immediate installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all correctional centres in the state to prevent further attacks on the facilities.

The governor said the CCTV would be linked to a central security room for effective monitoring.

Makinde said: “We are also making a list of critical state assets that we need to monitor, and I have also asked that the entrance and exit points into the state be monitored.

“We still have almost 300 criminals that are on the loose in the state. So, efforts will continue to try and apprehend the criminals and bring them back here.

“Investigation is still ongoing, and we cannot say precisely whether this is an isolated event or the beginning of a wider issue that we have to deal with. But whatever the case is, we have made an assessment and taken some immediate decisions.

“We have asked that the main road to this facility be graded immediately. We will position security cameras here and link it back to our security situation room. It is not just only for this facility but for other correctional facilities in the state.”

