About 7m eligible voters registered in Lagos – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Sunday about seven million eligible voters had registered in Lagos State.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje disclosed this in a chat with journalists in the state.

He said: “In Lagos State as at Monday, July 18, those who registered online are 640, 560 but many of them have not completed registration. Those who have completed the registration exercise are 451, 156.

“The total number of registered voters in Lagos State before the commencement of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is 6,570,291, and if we add the new registrants, we have about seven million registered voters.”

Read also:SERAP sues INEC for failing to prosecute vote-buyers from Ekiti guber poll

He, however, ruled out the extension of the exercise.

The REC added: “Everyday, there is no one that will come here that will go out without being attended to unless we cannot finish before 7:00 p.m., because by that time, all over the country, the system will shut down to avoid misuse of the machines at night.

“Everybody cannot be captured but those who come to us will be registered.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now