Politics
About 7m eligible voters registered in Lagos – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Sunday about seven million eligible voters had registered in Lagos State.
The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje disclosed this in a chat with journalists in the state.
He said: “In Lagos State as at Monday, July 18, those who registered online are 640, 560 but many of them have not completed registration. Those who have completed the registration exercise are 451, 156.
“The total number of registered voters in Lagos State before the commencement of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is 6,570,291, and if we add the new registrants, we have about seven million registered voters.”
He, however, ruled out the extension of the exercise.
The REC added: “Everyday, there is no one that will come here that will go out without being attended to unless we cannot finish before 7:00 p.m., because by that time, all over the country, the system will shut down to avoid misuse of the machines at night.
“Everybody cannot be captured but those who come to us will be registered.”
