Abraham scores winner as Chelsea stage comeback win against Arsenal

England striker, Tammy Abraham scored the winning goal to help Chelsea complete a 2-1 comeback win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat for the Gunners wrecked Mikel Arteta’s return to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal manager.

Arteta, in charge of his first home game since succeeding sacked Unai Emery, looked on course for victory after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early header put the Gunners in front.

But to late goals, one by substitute Jorginho in the 83rd minute and another by Abraham on 87 minutes which sealed all three points for the Blues.

Read Also: Fielding inexperienced players during qualifiers cost us Olympic ticket — Oshoala

The win saw Chelsea bounce back from their shock defeat to Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea maintain fourth position on 35 points while Arsenal are 12th on 24 points.

Join the conversation

Opinions