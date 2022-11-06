Absence of coordinated intelligence gathering fueling insecurity in Nigeria — Okowa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Sunday lack of adequate intelligence was fueling insecurity in the country.

Okowa stated this at the presidential town hall meeting in Abuja.

The Delta State governor identified job creation as the primary solution to the security challenges.

READ ALSO: Okowa cautions against cyberbullying in 2023 elections campaigns

He said: “We have to agree that lack of proper intelligence gathering has been fueling insecurity in the country. I don’t want to talk about whether President Muhammadu Buhari has done the right thing or not.

“It is impossible we work towards putting necessary things in place. There is need to work on our education and reduce the rate of unemployment. This will reduce the insecurity in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now