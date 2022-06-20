Absence of defence counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial for alleged N26m fraud

The absence of lead defence counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN), on Monday stalled the trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for alleged N26 million fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-minister on a five-count charge of money laundering and criminal breach of trust in 2018.

The commission accused the defendant of collecting N26 million from the Office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and using the same for a media campaign, contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering Act.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail by the court in the sum of N50 million and one surety in like sum.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the prosecution counsel, Farouk Abdullah, told the court that the business of the matter was for continuation of trial to allow the defence team cross-examine the third prosecution witness.

“The witness is in court and with the permission of the court, we are ready to proceed,” Abdullah said.

However, Fani-Kayode’s counsel, Zakari Garba, who was holding brief for Raji informed the court that they received information on Friday that the matter had been slated for hearing today (Monday).

He added that Raji wanted to cross-examine the witness himself to ensure that justice was served on the case.

He said: “I confirm that the matter is for continuation of trial for the cross examination of the third prosecution witness but we got to know of the date for today’s hearing only on Friday.

“When we reached the defendant on Sunday, he said he was in Zamfara and had to come in today out of respect for the court.

“Also when we communicated the date to the lead counsel, he indicated that he wants to cross examine the witness himself but he is not available as he is out of town.”

Garba urged the court to adjourn the case to enable Raji to appear in court and cross-examine the witness himself.

The prosecution counsel opposed the application for an adjournment, saying the defence counsel was not in court when the third prosecution witness gave his testimony.

Justice John Tsoho adjourned the matter till October 26 for the defence to cross-examine the witness.

