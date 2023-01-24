Absence of defence counsel stalls trial of NNPP’s Assembly candidate for alleged N1.4bn fraud

The absence of the lead defence counsel, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), on Tuesday, stalled the trial of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate for the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ismaila Atumeyi, for alleged internet fraud and money laundering at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the development in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

The commission arraigned Atumeyi alongside two others on an 18-count charge of cybercrime and money laundering to the tune of N1.4 billion.

The other defendants are – Ngene Dominic and a former of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Abdulmalik Salau.

Read also:EFCC arrests ex-convict, 11 others for internet fraud in Benin

The statement read: “The trial of Ismaila Yousouf Atumeyi, a Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and two others before Justice Tijani G. Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, could not continue on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to the absence of the lead defence counsel, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), in court.

“Atumeyi is standing trial alongside Ngene Joshua Dominic and Abdulmalik Salau, a former employee of Union Bank Plc, on an 18-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime and money laundering to the tune of N1.4billion.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now