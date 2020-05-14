Absence of EFCC witness forces court to adjourn ex-SGF Babachir’s fraud trial

The trial of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal has been adjourned to June 10, 2020 for continuation of trial.

The trial which is before Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, was to continue today, May 14, 2020 but could not due to the absence of the prosecution witness, who could not travel to Abuja due to the ban on inter-state travels as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Lawal along with his younger brother, Hamidu David Lawal. Others are: Suleiman Abubakar, Apeh John Monday and two companies, Rholavision Engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd on a 10-count amended charge, bordering on fraud, diversion of funds and criminal conspiracy to the tune of N1.1 billion.

At the resumption of the matter in the court on Thursday, the prosecution counsel, Offem Uket said, “We have a challenge, securing the attendance of the witness who is outside the court’s jurisdiction.”

Adding that the witness only got a two-day notice on today’s case, Uket apologised to the court for stalling proceedings and asked for an adjournment to enable him provide the witness in court.

Defence counsel, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN) did not object to the prosecution’s application for adjournment.

Justice Jude Okeke granted the application and adjourned the matter till June 10 and 15, 2020 for further hearing on the matter.

