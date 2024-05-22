News
Absence of prosecution counsel stalls trial of ex-PDP chairman’s son for alleged subsidy fraud
The absence of the lead prosecution counsel on Wednesday stalled the trial of Mamman Ali, son of a former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Ali, for alleged N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ali and his company, Oil Services Limited on multiple charges of fraud.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
They were expected to open their defence on Wednesday.
However, the case could not go on as scheduled due to the absence of the EFCC lead counsel, Mr. Seidu Atteh.
Atteh had on March 26 told the court that EFCC was closing its case after testimony of its 11th witness, Mr. Effa Okim, an investigative officer with the commission.
Okim is one of the team members who investigated the allegations against the defendants and some other oil marketers.
However, Mr. Samuel Daji, who appeared for EFCC, informed the court on Wednesday that Atteh was at the Supreme Court for another case.
He prayed the court for an adjournment.
The defence did not object to the prosecution’s prayer for an adjournment.
Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the hearing of the case till July 9.
