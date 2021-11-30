Absence of prosecution witness stalls Naira Marley’s trial for alleged fraud

The absence of prosecution witness, Augustine Anosike, on Tuesday, stalled the trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, for alleged fraud at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) first arraigned Naira Marley on an 11-count charge of conspiracy and credit card fraud on May 20, 2019.

Anosike, who is the second prosecution witness (PW2), concluded his examination-in-chief on the matter on October 27.

The forensic analyst informed the court about several card numbers extracted from the artiste.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the case till November 30, for cross-examination but the witness was conspicuously absent in court when the matter was called for hearing.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the judge the witness was absent on “compassionate grounds.”

He said: “I got information at about 9.30 a.m. while still in the parking lot of the court this morning.”

The defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) decried the delay, saying the prosecution should have given sufficient notice on the matter to all parties.

Justice Oweibo adjourned the trial till February 16 and 17, 2022.

