Absence of witness stalls doctors’ manslaughter trial

The absence of a witness on Wednesday stalled the trial of two medical doctors, Michael Atiba and Michael Ugbeye, at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja.

The doctors are standing trial for the alleged involuntary manslaughter of a patient, Ejiro Ugorobi.

When the matter was called upon on Wednesday, Justice Oyindamola Ogala was informed by the prosecution that the witness who was meant to testify in the case could not make it to court due to ill health.

The judge consequently adjourned the case till October 7 for the commencement of trial.

The Lagos State government on March 25 arraigned the medical doctors for alleged involvement in the involuntary manslaughter of the deceased patient.

Specifically, Atiba, a doctor at the Gbagada General Hospital, and Ugbeye, a Consultant with the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, are facing a count charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The counsel for the Lagos State government, A. O. Azeez, said the incident took place on October 21, 2023.

He also informed the court that the incident took place at No. 20, Michael Adekoya Street, Ilupeju, Lagos State.

He added that Atiba and Ugbeye unlawfully caused the death of the victim by wrongful application of medication before and after surgery.

The offence, according to the counsel, contravened Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The doctors, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting Justice Ogala to give a trial date.

