Absence of witness stalls trial of Bayelsa blogger for alleged cyberstalking

The absence of a witness, Simbi Wabote, on Monday stalled the trial of a Bayelsa-based blogger, Bara Ogidi, for alleged cyberstalking at the Federal High Court, Yenagoa.

The Department of State Security (DSS) charged Ogidi with false report targeted at Wabote, who is the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

.Wabote, who was listed as a star witness in the trial, was slated to give evidence in the trial before Justice Isa Dashen, was unavoidably absent.

The judge adjourned the case till November 1.

The DSS said Ogidi had in a report claimed that the NCDMB chief offered him N10 million to testify against the Publisher of an online platform, PointBlankNews, Mr. Jackson Ude in a defamation suit.

The publication, according to the agency, caused annoyance, enmity, hatred and ill will towards Wabote.

It added that the offence was contrary to Section 24(1) b of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same.

