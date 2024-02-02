Absence of witnesses stalls trial of ex-PDP chairman’s son for alleged subsidy fraud

The absence of the prosecution witnesses on Friday stalled the trial of Mamman Ali, son of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Ali, for alleged N2.2 billion subsidy fraud at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ali and two others on a 49-count charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, obtaining money by false pretences, forgery and use of false document.

Other defendants in the case are Christian Taylor and Nasaman Oil Services Limited.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty during their re-arraignment on March 24, 2023.

They were initially charged before Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo but the judge withdrew from the case on health grounds.

The case was thereafter re-assigned to Justice Mojisola Dada.

When the case was called on Friday, the EFCC counsel, Mr. Seidu Atteh, informed the court that one of the witnesses was indisposed and the other had flight issues.

He prayed for an adjournment of the case.

The defence counsel, Mr. Kolade Obafemi, did not object to the application.

Justice Dada adjourned the trial till March 25.

