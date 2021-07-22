ABSUTH sacks six doctors for misconduct

The management of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) has sacked six doctors for alleged misconduct.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Shedrack Offiah, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Umuahia, said the doctors abandoned their jobs after collecting salaries.

Offiah said the hospital decided to sack the doctors to serve as a deterrent to other staff who do not work but collect salaries.

The CMD said: “It is not just punishment. I have sacked six of them. You will not hear it because I don’t make noise.

“In June, I paid for three months that they did not work for and I am taking record.

“Anybody that refuses to come to work from August will not be paid. We will only pay salaries to people who work.”

