ABU to reopen January 25

The management of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, on Tuesday directed students of the institution to report on campus for the resumption of academic activities on January 25.

The ABU Director of Public Affairs, Auwal Umar, who announced this in a statement, said the resumption date was approved by the university’s Senate at its 501st Special Meeting held earlier on Tuesday.

He, however, noted that the resumption date was subject to review by the Federal Government.

Umar said: “The 2019/2020 academic session in ABU would be completed based on the adjusted calendar as approved by the Senate.

“The decision to reopen the university followed the suspension of ASUU strike, and the directive by National Universities Commission (NUC) based on the advisory/clearance by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID- 19 that universities could reopen as from January 18, 2021, under strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.”

He also disclosed that the university would reopen in phases.

“The first phase of resumption would include all graduating students, 100 and 200 levels students, all clinical medical students and all postgraduate students to be handled virtually.

“The second phase comprises all other non-graduating classes, 300 level in the case of four-year degree programme, 300 and 400 levels in the case of a five-year degree programme as well as 300, 400, and 500 levels in the case of six-year degree programme.

“It should be noted that all non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols would be strictly observed anywhere on campus and every student must submit online an undertaking to abide by all the COVID-19 protocols both within and outside the campus. Students who failed to complete and submit this form online will not be able to print their exams card.

“In addition, the ABU management would, within the limit of its resources, support the University Health Service with the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and a Holding Bay to ensure safe handling of any suspected cases,” the spokesman added.

