Abuja airport conducts dry run test ahead of airport reopening

The Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja reopened for business on Saturday after closing down for nearly three months with passengers carefully screened in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

It equally saw strict compliance with other safety measures aimed at curbing the virus’ spread.

The NewsAgency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hand wash and alcohol-based sanitisers were provided, temperature checks were conducted while social distancing of about one metre was observed.

Newsmencovering the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 were led on dry run test from Lagos to Abuja to witness first-hand the reopening of the aviation sector.

According to NAN, passengers were subjected to checks and screening for COVID-19 safety protocols at the departure lounge.

It also reports that the seats, which are typically crowded, have been rearranged in line with the social distancing rule.

Inscriptions further guide passengers like “keep your distance” and “do not use this seat” were placed on the seats.

Two new machines acquired for the purpose of identifying passengers, NAN says, were stationed at the airport.

An operator, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the machines could perform all the necessary tasks of passenger screening.

