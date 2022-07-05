Abuja business owners query minister’s plan to stop sale of alcoholic beverages

Owners of bars and recreation centres in the Federal Capital Territory have written the FCT minister, Mohammad Bello, to demonstrate their displeasure over the proposed plan to stop the sale of alcoholic beverages in Abuja.

They argued that the action would be at variance with democratic principles on which the country is being purportedly governed.

The Minister had proposed to stop the sale of alcoholic drinks in parks and gardens by 7pm.

However, in a letter written through their lawyer, Ifeanyi Remi Agu tagged “Re Suit No: CV/408/2008: Barrister (Mrs) Amanda Pam (Proprietor Suez Garden) & 60 Others -Plaintiffs Vs Hon Minister FCT Defendant”, the group also noted that the enforcement of 6pm Closing Hour by FCTA-Action was prohibited from public discussion elsewhere.

The letter read: “As solicitors to the plaintiffs in the above-stated suit pending before the FCT High Court, we draw your attention to the threatened enforcement of 6 pm closing hour by the proprietor of gardens in the FCT by your Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah, which action is sub-judice of the pending case before the court.

Read also: FG to review excise duty on alcoholic beverages

“Suffice it to say that we live in a Democratic society where rule of law prevails against personal desires and brigandage of public servants. The terms of settlements in the above matter have been ordered to be filed by the Honorable court after the parties agreed in terms and principles.

“Our clients received with the greatest shock the threatened enforcement by the SSA against the claimants. Sir as a Minister in the temple of justice, we appeal to you to use your good office to call the SSA to order more especially as the case is before a court of law and the parties have agreed in principles.

“That there was an issue of criminality in one of the gardens does not mean there will be criminality in all other gardens to warrant the enforcement of the regulation of closing by 6pm.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now