Abuja council chairman dumps PDP for APC

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Christopher Maikalangu, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Maikalangu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Kingsley Madaki, said he joined the APC to secure greater opportunities for his people.

He stressed that the council has been losing out on federal appointments and employment opportunities due to political misalignment.

“The position we took is for the good of democracy and to ensure that the good people of AMAC move forward

“The decision is rooted in the collective interest of the constituents. I was not elected to lead the entire Nigeria, but the AMAC residents.

“I looked at the interests of my people and I have seen that these interests cannot be protected in any other platform,’’ he stated.

The AMAC Chairman expressed the confidence that the APC would provide a more promising platform to advance the welfare of his people.

He pointed out that his defection was a calculated step towards sustainable development and inclusive governance in the area.

Maikalangu was elected the AMAC chairman under the PDP platform in 2022.

