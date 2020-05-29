Abuja court discharges Adeleke of exam malpractice charges

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been discharged of alleged examination malpractice charges brought against him and four others.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling on Friday, said he was minded to discharge Adeleke in view of the prosecution’s decision to withdraw charges against him.

The judge however decided to continue with the trial of the other four co-defendants in the case, who were re-arraigned on Thursday.

They are being tried on a seven-count amended charge filed in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

