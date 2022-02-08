Abuja court dumps case against suspected killers of OAU master’s student, orders trial to take place in Osun

The murder case of a Master’s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Timothy Adegoke, which was heard at an Abuja High Court on Tuesday, has been struck out.

According to the publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential aspirant, Omoleye Sowore, in a tweet on his verified handle, the presiding judge of the Abuja court directed that the case should be transferred to Osun State where the alleged murder took place.

Also posting on his Facebook page, Sowore said the suspects who were arraigned by the police before the Abuja court, will now be tried in Osun instead of Abuja “where they had run to hoping to thwart the cause of justice.”

Titling the post ‘Case against suspected killers of Timothy Adegoke has been struck out in Abuja,’ Sowore wrote on his Facebook page under the hashtag #justicefortimothy.

“Justice must be done whether they like it or not. The arraignment of Timothy’s killers will take place soon in Osun state.

“Abuja was meant to be the escape hatch but that has closed down.”

The Nigeria Police Force had charged the owner of Hilton Royal Hotel and Resorts in Ile-Ife, where Adegoke had lodged, Prince Ramon Adedoyin, and six others to the Abuja High Court over the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim on November 6, 2021.

The other suspects are Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, and Adebayo Kunle.

According to his itinerary, Adegoke had lodged at the hotel upon his arrival from Abuja on November 5, to enable him arrive early for his examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro, Osun State, but when he could not be contacted the next day by his family, an alarm was raised which ultimately led to the discovery that he had been murdered and buried in a shallow grave, within the resort.

