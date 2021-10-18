Abuja court orders Immigration to release ex-Gov Peter Odili’s passport

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to immediately release the international passport of the former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili.

Delivering the Judgement on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo declared the seizure by the service as illegal, unconstitutional and an infringement of his fundamental rights.

Furthermore, he ordered NIS to tender an apology to the former governor, and restrained the service from harassing and intimidating the former governor from leaving the country or moving freely within the country.

READ ALSO: We’re going after Peter Odili, his perpetual injunction ‘overtaken by events’ —Magu

According to the judge, the seizure of Odili’s passport was a punitive act and no citizen should be treated in such a manner, irrespective of status.

The former governor had filed a suit against the immigration service challenging the seizure of his passport at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on 20 June 2021, upon his arrival into the country.

The service, however, told the court that it acted based on Mr Odili’s presence on an EFCC corruption watch list.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now