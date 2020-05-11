Abuja doctors cry out over being owed seven months salaries

The Association of Resident Doctors has expressed dismay over seven months salaries owed doctors employed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) last year.

The FCT chapter of resident doctors, also frowned at the alleged deductions from the salaries of old doctors after they were registered on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The doctors stated this in a communiqué issued after a virtual council meeting on May 7, 2020 and signed by Dr. Mustapha Ibrahim, its General Secretary.

Ibrahim said despite the fact that the doctors decided to put on hold their planned strike from May 1, 2020, still nothing changed from the way they were being treated.

He said, “The council noted with dismay the haphazard nature in which the April, 2020 salaries was paid by IPPIS with no prior sensitisation or explanation despite the April 30 deadline for all matters connected therewith be resolved.

“Most newly employed members were still omitted in the payment of April, 2020 salaries bringing the total months owed them to between three-seven months.

“There is an established community transmission of COVID 19 in the FCT with four of our members already exposed following the confirmation of two cases at Wuse District Hospital.”

He also regretted that the management, despite its assertion to provide adequate Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) across all the general hospitals, that the PPEs were still being hoarded by some units as “our members do not readily access these apparels when attending to suspected cases.”

READ ALSO: Smugglers who attacked Customs officers in Ogun arrested

Ibrahim added, “Exposed members are subjected to a lot of psychological trauma during this period of self-isolation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions