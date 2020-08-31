Latest Politics

Abuja doctors to begin strike Tuesday

August 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Doctors on the payroll of the Federal Capital Territory including those on COVID-19 duty will begin an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

The doctors are demanding the payment of their COVID-19 allowance and other welfare packages.

In a memo issued on Monday by the Secretary of the Association of Resident Doctors in the FCT, Dr. Mustapha Ibrahim, the doctors said they would embark on the strike from 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The memo read: “This is to inform you that we will be embarking on an indefinite strike with effect from 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, following the decision of the EGM dated Friday, August 28, 2020.”

