Abuja #ENDSARS protesters storm Force Hqtrs, insist on talking to IGP

Abuja #ENDSARS protesters who thronged the Force Headquarters on Saturday refused to listen to a senior police officer, insisting on speaking to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The protesters, who besieged the Force Headquarters in large numbers under the watchful eyes of heavily armed policemen, chanted songs of solidarity including the song, “Oga Police” by then music duo, P-Square.

Just as they did on Thursday when they refused to refused to listen to the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, they rebuffed a senior officer who was detailed to talk to them.

Residents of Abuja had poured into the streets on Saturday to demand the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protest kicked off the march at Berger Junction, moved through major roads to the Unity Fountain then to the Force Headquarters to register their grievance.

