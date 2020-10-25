ABUJA: Hoodlums invade industrial estate, loot warehouses (Photos)

Reports from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja say hoodlums in their hundreds have invaded the Idu industrial layout, and looted several warehouses in the area.

The hoodlums were reported to have carted away bags of rice, cartons of tin tomatoes, cereals, milk, bales of Ankara materials, and other items.

The defiant thugs made carried out the looting despite the presence of policemen who fired teargas to disperse them.

Many of the hoodlums were said to have loaded the stolen items into tricycles and on motorcycles.

