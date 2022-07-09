Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Seven more abductees regain freedom

Seven more kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train victims have been released by the terrorists.

Malam Tukur Mamu, Media Consultant to controversial Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who has been immersed in the negotiations with terrorists, made the disclosure on Saturday.

The names of the released victims are Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule and Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, Muhammad Daiyabu Paki, Aliyu Usman and the only foreign national of Pakistani origin, Dr. Muhammad Abuzar Afzal.

Speaking on the development, Mamu said Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi was significant to the development.

“I want to assure the nation that everything that was achieved today was singlehandedly initiated and arranged by me with the full support and prayers of my principal, Sheikh Gumi.

READ ALSO: Abuja-Kaduna train attackers threaten to start killing kidnapped passengers Wednesday

“That is why I keep emphasising that government has the power to end the agony of this innocent victims in one day. This is just one individual that sacrificed his life and even integrity. There is no military solution to the current security debacle in Nigeria.

“When you sincerely engage these guys, even though wicked with misguided religious beliefs, they are listening. I have sufficient evidence to prove that they do listen. It is this power of engagement and sincerity that resulted to the release of this seven victims.

“In whatever I do, I don’t need or require any reward from anybody but from Allah and I hope the nation we sacrificed our lives for will recognise us.”

It would be recalled that some weeks ago no fewer than 11 kidnapped passengers were released by the terrorists.

