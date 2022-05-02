Abuja-Kaduna train attackers release Ango Abdullahi’s son, after family reportedly paid ransom

Terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on March 28, where eight passengers were killed and over 100 abducted, have released one of their victims, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, the only son of the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

Sadiq, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna, was reportedly released by the terrorists on Friday a few days after the abductors had released photographs of the victims in their den comprising of men, women and children.

Sadiq’s release, according to family sources, came after negotiations with the terrorists leading to the payment of an undisclosed amount of money said to be in the region of N100 million.

Sadiq was among high profile passengers in the Business Class coach of the train along with former deputy governor of Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, and the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, who was earlier released by the terrorists.

It was learnt that Sadiq was recognised by friends and family members after the terrorists released the photographs and the family promptly began negotiations with them which led to the payment of ransom for his freedom.

