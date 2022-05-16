Metro
Abuja-Kaduna train services to resume May 23
The Federal Government has ordered the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to resume the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services on May 23.
The NRC Deputy Director of Public Relations, Mr. Yakub Mahmood, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.
The Abuja-Kaduna Train Service by the corporation following the March 28 attack on a Kaduna-bound train by armed bandits.
At least eight persons were killed, 30 injured and several others declared missing in the attack.
Mahmood said additional security measures had been put in place at both the train stations and the track to ensure the safety of passengers.
He added that the measures were not only for the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service but for all passenger train services, especially on the standard gauge railway lines.
READ ALSO: Abuja train attackers release pregnant abductee
The director said: “Consequently, the passengers are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the NRC in order to enjoy improved service delivery, safety and comfort.
“This is by patiently complying with additional measures that will surely be introduced for the safety of our passengers, such as requesting for passengers National Identification Numbers (NIN).
“The NIN is part of our internal security check; in addition, presentation of the following must be strictly complied with before boarding the train:
“A valid photo Identification Card (ID), reachable telephone number of Next of Kin (NOK) or close relative and an online and offline purchase of tickets must contain the passenger’s individual profile or identification data.”
