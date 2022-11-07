Abuja-Kaduna train services to resume this month

The Federal Government has announced that services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line will resume this November.

The Minister Of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, made this known at a briefing in Abuja on Monday.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had suspended train service along the route in March following dastardly attacks by terrorists on a moving passenger train.

The terrorists had bombed the moving train, killed some eight passengers and abducting no fewer than 60 others.

Read also:Buhari commends military over release of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

However, the hostages were later released by the terrorists in batches.

Sambo, who said adequate security had been put in place to ensure the safety of passengers, said plans had been concluded for the services resumption.

The minister, however, did not give any specific date for the resumption.

He confirmed that a system had been worked on that would ensure prompt monitoring of movements on the rail tracks subsequently.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now