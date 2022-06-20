Metro
Abuja lady, Ammerah, begs Nigerians for faking kidnap
A lady who raised an alarm on her alleged abduction last week has apologized for deceiving Nigerians.
The lady who is simply identified as Ameerah Sufyan claimed on Twitter last Tuesday she was abducted at gunpoint alongside 16 others by men in police uniforms in Abuja.
She wrote: “Please whoever has my WhatsApp number, I sent a broadcast message of my location.”
The lady was however found by police operatives attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command on Friday and taken to the hospital for medical attention.
In another tweet on Monday, Ameerah apologized to Nigerians for misleading them.
She added that the incident was caused by her delusions and negative thinking.
READ ALSO: Hours after Ondo attacks, terrorists reportedly invade Abuja estate, kidnap residents
The lady thanked the police operatives for their understanding and support and urged Nigerians to pray for her.
Ameerah wrote: “Good day all, I would like to formally apologize to the general public, to the whole police department, and my friends and family for misleading them with the below tweet. Nothing of such happened and it was all just my delusions and negative thinking.
“I intentionally took myself out of our house, went to these locations, entered bushes, and dehydrated and starved myself for four days just like that. There was no kidnapping, nothing at all. I truly apologize and please pray for me. I need it.”
