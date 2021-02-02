Abuja local councils share N3bn statutory allocation for December 2020

Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory Administration has disbursed over three billion naira (N3,646,064,335,59b) to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of December 2020.

Out of this figure, the sum of N2,006,901,374,.33b was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1,639,162,961.26b was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,646,064,335.59b.

This was made known during the 149th Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting in Abuja.

In his address, Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, described the December 2020 allocation as a great improvement of over one billion naira above the previous allocations to the councils.

Breakdown of the figure shows Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N376,845,610.67m, while Gwagwalada got N375,357,514.94m and Kuje received N306, 910, 121.89m. Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N306, 921, 357.38m, Abaji got N329, 730, 556.69m and Kwali received N311, 136, 212.76m.

Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary Teachers which gulped N1,268, 373, 922.70b, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226, 478, 989.57m, One percent Training Fund gulped N36, 460, 643.36m and 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107, 849, 405.63m.

