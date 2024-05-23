Abuja Metro Rail to operate free for two months —Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has disclosed that the Abuja Light Rail will operate free for two months, after its commissioning on Monday, the 27th of May, 2024.

Wike disclosed this during the ongoing Ministerial Sectoral Update to mark the first year in office of the President Bola Tinubu administration, held at the Radio House in Abuja, on Thursday.

The Minister had earlier stated that the President, Bola Tinubu will commission the Metro rail project for commercial activities on Monday.

Wike, however, urged residents to begin use of the Metro rails from Tuesday, the 28th of May, adding that the goal was to aid the ease of commuting for residents and that the President may extend the free train rides up to 6 months.

According to the Minister, the FCT Administration will begin the construction of 10,000 affordable housing units tagged the Renewed Hope City from the coming year, 2025.

The Minister of Youth Development, Jamilo Bio Ibrahim, and the Minister of Transportation, Sa’Idu Ahmed Alkali, are also expected to give briefings today.

