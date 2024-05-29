Abuja Metro: Tinubu approves six months free ride

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also called the Metro Rail, for the next six months until the end of the year.

President Tinubu gave the approval on Wednesday during his address at the inauguration of the commencement of operations of the Abuja metro rail in Abuja.

It is will be recalled that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had earlier announced free train rides for two months, to ease the burden of commuting for residents of the FCT.

However, the President appealed for the extension to offer hope to the people of the FCT and give them reasons to celebrate

“Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year. Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate,” Tinubu said.

