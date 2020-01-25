Abuja monarch, secretary arrested over killing of police officer in palace

The FCT Police Command has arrested the Chief of Ushafa in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT, Alhaji Mohammed Baba and his secretary, Danlami Musa over the brutal murder of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Eric Isaiah at the Chief’s palace.

The police officer was killed trying to effect the arrest of a murder suspect, one Moses Peter, also known as Dogo, by some persons at about 9pm on Thursday.

The FCT police spokesman, DCP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement on Friday, revealed that one Dominic Emmanuel had reported at Bwari Divisional headquarters that his brother, Moses Emmanuel, who was engaged to work as a mason by one Mrs Priscilla Patrick, was found unconscious after being attacked and severely injured.

Manzah said “After he was rushed to Bwari General Hospital for medical attention, Emmanuel was able to provide vital information about his assailants.

“Consequent upon this, Peter and one John were fingered as the perpetrators of the act.”

According to the police spokesman, Emmanuel’s condition deteriorated and he later gave up the ghost at the hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

The Divisional Police Officer, Bwari, sent one Insp. Okpanachi Audu and Sgt. John Mark to Ushafa village, where the deceased was attacked, Manza said, adding that the detectives sighted and accosted Peter, who resisted arrest and thereafter, invited his friends from a nearby drinking joint, who insisted that the suspect must be taken to the Chief of Ushafa palace before the police could arrest him.

Manza further added that the two police detectives obliged the crowd and went to the chief’s palace, where they met the secretary to the chief, one Danlami Busa, who assured them that the chief would soon attend to them.

“However, instead of addressing the issue, the chief’s secretary, at the instance of the chief, Alhaji Mohammed Baba, allegedly incited the crowd, who attacked the two detectives.

“As a result, a re-enforcement team led by late ASP Eric Isaiah, patrol and guard officer, Bwari Division, with three others were deployed and they arrived at the scene with a police Hilux vehicle which was used to rescue the two officers,” he said.

The crowd was said to have brutally attacked and murdered Isaiah in cold blood after inflicting injuries on other members of the team, who narrowly escaped.

Manzah further stated that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, had condemned the attack on the policemen, adding that investigation into the incident was in progress

