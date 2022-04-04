Abuja mosque converts Buhari critic’s suspension to sack

The Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque in Abuja, Shiekh Nuru Khalid, has been sacked for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the country’s security challenges.

The mosque committee had earlier suspended the cleric over a sermon he delivered last weekend.

Khalid had in the sermon slammed the President for allowing insecurity to fester in Nigeria.

He also advised Nigerians not to vote for any politician that would not address their plights in 2023.

The cleric was suspended by the committee a few hours later, claiming that his utterances were against the tenets of Islam.

The development has sparked angry responses from Nigerians with many accusing members of the mosque committee of hypocrisy.

The Chairman of the mosque committee, Senator Saidu Dansadau, who announced the development in a letter on Monday said Khalid’s suspension was converted to sack for not showing remorse despite the controversy generated by his sermon.

The letter read: “We regret to inform you that from today, April 4, 2022, you have been disengaged from the services of the above-mentioned mosque. This action is occasioned by the non-remorseful attitude you exhibited following your suspension on 2nd April this year.

“Akamakallah, you know better than me by the teaching of Islam, the essence of administering punishment is to correct behaviour.

“Unfortunately, your media reaction to the suspension creates the impression that you are not remorseful, NOT to talk of humbly reflecting on the consequences of your utterances.

“Leadership demands a great sense of responsibility. If our words do more harm than good to the larger interest of the country or the public. We have a responsibility to maximize restraint for the good of the public. It is obvious, however, that you don’t seem keen to modify your Friday sermon to be reflective of the volatility of the security situation in the country.

“You are an influencer; your words carry a lot of weight, and your words can make or mar our situation. Your words can be taken advantage of by mischief makers, those responsible for these security challenges, or enemies of the country for their devilish agendas. As leaders of the mosque, we have a sacred responsibility to avoid utterances that are capable of making a bad situation worse. This is our fear and concern.”

