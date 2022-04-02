Abuja mosque suspends Chief Imam for criticising govt

A mosque in Apo legislative quarters, Abuja, has suspended its Chief Imam Sheikh Nuru Khalid, for speaking against the government in his Friday sermon.

Sheikh Khalid in the sermon blamed the government over its inability to tackle the country’s insecurity sincerely.

He advised the electorates to disregard any government that fails keep to its promises and protect their lives.

The cleric said: “Nigerian masses should not vote for the party that doesn’t bother about the security of their lives, since it’s only elections that you people know.”

The chairman of the mosque committee, Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, who announced this in a letter forwarded to Khalid on Saturday, said the committee suspended the Imam over his sermon, adding that it negated the tenets of Islam.

The letter read: “I am informing you that you have been suspended from leading prayers in the Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque from today being April 2nd, 2022 until further notice.

“The decision was taken out of the inciting Friday sermon you delivered on April 1st, 2022; where you advised people not to vote come 2023 general elections unless politicians respond to some critical questions.

“You should have advised them to vote out those that transgress the Almighty and breach people’s social contract as well as the state.”

The committee had since directed one Malam Mohammad to take charge in the Imam’s absence.

