Abuja plaza to reopen after Army, traders reach agreement

The Nigerian Army announced the immediate reopening of Banex Plaza in Abuja following a high-level meeting with security agencies, plaza management, and the traders’ association.

The popular shopping complex had been shut down for over a week after a reported clash between soldiers and unidentified individuals.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Army Public Relations Director, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the meeting aimed to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack on military personnel.

The decision to reopen the plaza signifies a resolution, with the understanding that the plaza management will cooperate with investigations.

Those at the meeting according to Nwachukwu included the Principal General Staff Officer to the NSA, Commissioner of Police FCT, the FCT Director of the Department of State Services, the Leadership and Management of Banex Plaza, a Representative from the Directorate of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, and the National Chairman of the Mobile Phone Traders Association.

Nwachukwu further stated that Shop C93, allegedly linked to the incident, will be closed indefinitely, and its owners apprehended by the Police.

The statement reads in part, “The following resolutions were agreed upon:

a. Immediate reopening of Banex Plaza: Banex Plaza will be reopened immediately to the public.

b. Closure of Shop C93: The leadership of Banex Plaza is instructed to lock up Shop C93 with immediate effect.

c. Arrest of Perpetrators: The owners of the shop who orchestrated the mob attack on the soldiers are to be arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Police.

d. Vigilance by Market Leaders: Market leaders are to remain vigilant and report any remaining perpetrators to the authorities.

“Furthermore, the two individuals already arrested have been handed over to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police for further action.

“The Nigerian Army will also thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the presence of its personnel at the plaza and the subsequent attack.”

The week-long closure of Banex Plaza caused disruption for business owners and inconvenience for shoppers. The swift resolution offers a sigh of relief for the local economy and highlights the importance of collaboration between authorities and the public.

