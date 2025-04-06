Abuja police nab armed robbers after gunfight, recover stolen vehicles, electronics

In a significant victory against organized crime, operatives of the FCT Police Command have apprehended two notorious armed robbery suspects following a dramatic gun battle, recovering stolen vehicles and a cache of electronic devices.

SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police spokesperson, detailed the operation in a statement released on Sunday, highlighting the successful dismantling of a gang responsible for numerous car-jacking and vehicle theft incidents across the Abuja metropolis.

“The arrests came after a fierce gunfight, which resulted in the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and three stolen vehicles,” Adeh stated, underscoring the intensity of the confrontation.

The operation unfolded on March 27, 2025, at approximately 3:20 am, when officers from the Mabushi Division responded to an urgent distress call reporting an active robbery at Royal Court Estate, Jahi II. “Upon arrival, the officers were met with gunfire from the suspects. Despite the gun battle, the suspects were overpowered and attempted to flee with gunshot wounds,” Adeh explained.

A swift pursuit led to the arrest of Rabiu Jubril and Ibrahim Isa, both residents of Tipper Garage, Jahi.

Read also: NCoS denies illegal detention of Jonathan’s Staff, dismisses “false” claims

The recovered items included: “Two locally made firearms, Three stolen vehicles: A black Toyota Matrix (Reg. No. NBS 348 CP), A black Toyota Venza (Reg. No. ABJ 105 AV) and A grey Lexus IS350 (Reg. No. RSH 295 CB), Electronics: Two MacBook Pro laptops, One Lenovo laptop, One iPad, One PS4 gaming console, One Canon IP1224 camera and One drone camera.”

“The suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged in court following the conclusion of investigations,” Adeh confirmed.

Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Adewale, urged residents to take proactive security measures. “The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Adewale, has urged residents to take proactive security measures, including installing tracking devices in their vehicles, to aid in the swift recovery of stolen property.”

“The FCT Police Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and encouraged the public to remain vigilant,” Adeh concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now