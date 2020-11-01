Abuja residents beg security, traffic officials to return to the roads

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have appealed to security and traffic officials to return to the roads as traffic gridlocks continue to build up in the Abuja.

Speaking in an interview with reporters on Saturday, the President, Road Users Development Network of Nigeria, Dr. John Uket, observed that the renewed bad traffic situations in Abuja and Lagos followed the absence of road traffic personnel from agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police Force, Department of Road Traffic Services (VIO) and others.

Uket, who spoke on the sideline of the one-day national dialogue on traffic management held in Abuja, explained that the roads are not manned by traffic and other personnel for fear they could be attacked following the recent #EndSars protests.

While tendering an unreserved apology and reassuring the personnel of their safety, Uket said: “We have taken into cognizance the need to reassure you of the public support that you have always enjoyed before the protest.

“In the spirit of nationhood and patriotism, we want to kindly appeal to you all to forge a new page in our nation’s history.

“For all the traffic officers who are still feeling hurt, the road users, both motorists and commuters, say sorry for the actions of the hoodlums as we hope that such hoodlums will be brought to justice soon.”

Continuing, Uket condemned the burning of public facilities by the hoodlums, particularly mass transit buses and called for an investigation into the matter. He advised members of the public to rather safeguard public facilities.

