Abuja supermarket shut over alleged sale of expired products, discrimination – Nigerian govt

The Panda supermarket in Abuja was sealed off over alleged sales of expired products and implementation of discriminatory practices, the country’s consumer protection commission said on Wednesday.

Reports say non-Asians are prevented from shopping in the supermarket located in Jabi district of the nation’s capital.

Also some products, especially imported frozen and seafoods from Asia display for sales reportedly bore questionable validity dates; such as 2018, 2019, 2037, and 2089.

Based on a tip-off, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Tuesday stormed the supermarket, carried out unscheduled spot check, and sealed the complex to allow an in-depth investigation into the allegations.

However, regulatory activities to remove all offensive products from the supermarket continued on Wednesday following the outbreak of coronavirus in the South East Asian nation.

The Director-General of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, who explained the rationale behind the closure of the supermarket, said on his Twitter handle: “Selling frozen imported seafood, other animals like frogs and snakes under suspicious conditions; with no packaging raises serious concerns, especially when the origin is China because of coronavirus (spread).

“Discriminating against Nigerian nationals in access to displays is also wrong, so we acted.”

