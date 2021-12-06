Abuja varsity probes professors, others for alleged s3xual harassment

The University of Abuja has said it was probing over 10 cases of alleged s3xual harassment involving some professors and other staff of the institution.

The development was disclosed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Ahmed Modibbo.

Speaking in Abuja at the weekend during a retreat organised by the Governing Council for principal officers, deans, directors, and the university-based unions, Modibbo said the cases had been transferred to a disciplinary committee, and those found guilty would be sanctioned accordingly.

“We’ve so many cases now being investigated and we’ve referred over 10 cases of staff indiscipline, including professors to the University disciplinary committee.

“There are procedures that have to, first of all, be established, investigated, reported to the council and the council passed to the disciplinary committee.

“I can assure you that in the next couple of months, you’ll begin to see changes in the way we approach things in the University,” he said.

Modibbo said this was to prevent a repeat of the recent kidnapping that occurred at the institution’s staff quarters, noting that the institution had also employed additional hunters and vigilantes to patrol in areas that were not fenced.

On the state of the staff quarters, he said: “Our staff housing is below standard. I’m ashamed of the sort of accommodation our staff are living in.

Oyo suspends teachers over alleged sexual harassment of blind pupils

“The council has met the Minister of FCT and he has assured us to do something soon. And a delegation will soon go to FERMA to come in and give the university special consideration, especially the roads within the mini campus and the residential areas.

“We’ll partner with government agencies, attract funding and invite investors and discuss with government to build befitting houses that befit a university lecturer status.”

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said, “Many staff do not do their duties but collect public salaries, they do not come to work on time, some do not teach; while others spend just an hour and leave.”

