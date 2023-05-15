Abuja  woman dies separating fight between her two sons

Tragedy struck on Saturday in the Kpaduma II area of Asokoro in the Federal Capita; Territory {FCT} as a woman identified as Zainab Ibrahim died while separating a fight which ensued between her two sons, Inusa and Usman.

Though the cause of the fight is yet to be ascertained, reports have it that Inusa mistakenly macheted his mother on her left hand.

Narrating what transpired, a resident of the area, Saliu Shehu, who spoke to newsmen, said Zainab was rushed to a private hospital where she died.

He said: “The two brothers are of the same parents. They were engaging in a serious fight. Their mother came in and tried to separate them. Inusa, however, left and went to bring a machete with which he intended to use on his brother. In the process, he mistakenly cut his mother on her left hand. She was taken to a private hospital where she died.”

The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the development on Sunday, said Inusa was at large, adding that investigation is ongoing on the matter.

She said: “We received a distress call and rushed to the scene. The mother was taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. Usman is in custody while Inusa is at large. An investigation is, however, ongoing on the matter.”

