Abure, 3 others resume at LP national secretariat

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, and three other members of the national executive committee have resumed at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Justice Hamza Mua’zu had on April 17 restrained Abure, the LP National Organising Secretary, Oluchi Opara, National Treasurer, Clement Ojukwu, and one Farouk Ibrahim from parading themselves as the party national officers while ruling on a suit filed by one Yomi Arabambi and seven others.

The aggrieved LP members had in the suit challenged the substitutions of the party’s candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Abure, who addressed journalists at a world press conference on Thursday in Abuja, said the quartet were cleared to return to the secretariat after filing a motion for a stay of execution of the lower court’s order at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

He also dismissed reports of factions in the party.

The chairman, however, decried the action of a group led by the suspended acting national chairman, Lamidi Apapa.

Abure said: “Having appealed and file a motion for a stay which has been served on the judge, I and my colleagues have now fully assumed our constitutional responsibilities as National Officers of the party.

“It has become imperative for me to address this press conference to properly put the legal issues surrounding the leadership of the party in proper perspectives. It is pertinent to state categorically that Labour Party has no faction. It has only one leadership and that leadership is the National Working Committee led by myself, Barr. Julius Abure.”

