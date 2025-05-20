Abure-led faction of Labour Party threatens to expel Rep, initiate his recall

The Julius Abure-led faction of Labour Party on Tuesday threatened to expel a member of the House of Representatives, Afam Ogene, and initiate a process for his recall from the parliament.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh in a statement issued in Abuja, accused Ogene of poor performance as a lawmaker elected under the LP platform.

Ifoh also called on the police to immediately invite and interrogate the lawmaker to disclose the source of the document he purportedly obtained from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

He claimed that Ogene had attempted to cyber-bully the attorney-general, the police and the leadership of the party in what, he said, was clearly a political matter.

The spokesman noted that the document in possession of Ogene was a classified one which was not meant to be within his reach or in the public domain.



“A classified document, which should be with the IGP or the minister of justice cannot be in Ogene’s possession.

“He is expected to contribute in making laws in the National Assembly. How come he is now privy to classified documents from the IGP and AGF’s office?

“If, therefore, any of such documents is in existence, IGP should interrogate him.

“He has been suspended from the party for his incapability to lead the party caucus in NASS (National Assembly),” he said.

Ifoh insisted that Ogene was fighting dirty because of his suspension.

“He and his sponsors had expected that by now, Abure’s leadership would have been terminated but they were surprised at the Supreme Court ruling which put paid to their evil intentions,” he said.

The spokesman warned that the party would have no choice than to expel the lawmaker if he continued with his attitude.

“We will also institute his recall from his constituency because he is a disservice to the people of his constituency,” he stated.

