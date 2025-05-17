Connect with us

Abure’s faction in LP produces 26 chairmanship candidates for Lagos local council election

Published

4 hours ago

on

A faction of the Labour Party loyal to the embattled national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, has produced 26 chairmanship candidates for the July 12 local government election in Lagos State.

The faction’s chairperson in the state, Pastor Dayo Ekong, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Lagos.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said recently three factions of LP exist under different names in the state.

It, however, said only one faction had sent an invitation for monitoring of its primaries.

The commission said it had written a letter to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC( for advice on the matter ahead of the election.

APC unveils candidates for Lagos local council election

Ekong told journalists the candidates emerged at the party’s primaries, conducted across 26 locations in the state on Friday.

She said primaries were conducted for 26 out of the 57 local councils, adding that the party would not field chairmanship candidates for 30 others for strategic reasons.

The chairperson listed Ikeja, Surulere, Agege, Igbogbo-Baiyeku, Lagos Island West, Lagos Island East, and Ajeromi-Ifelodun as some of the areas where the party would not field chairmanship candidates.

She said the primary for Oshodi/Isolo LGA would be rescheduled to produce the 27 candidates planned for the election.

